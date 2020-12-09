Tharoor arrives in Capital to cast his vote

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who was conspicuous by his absence in the local body poll campaigning maintained that his presence was not required as the local Congress leadership was capable of managing the campaigning. After casting his vote at Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School, Tharoor told reporters that there is an anti-incumbency factor in the state and the UDF will have a good chance to head the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation this time.

After voting for UDF candidate K Suresh Kumar in Vazhuthacaud ward, Tharoor said the people will vote against the LDF government’s bad governance. Later, Tharoor tweeted that there has been an encouraging turnout of voters. “People have realised their failure to vote has only enabled 45 years of bad governance of the state capital by the Left. I am confident we will reverse the default dominance of the Left in Kerala in these local self-government elections, preparatory to winning the State Assembly next year,” tweeted Tharoor.