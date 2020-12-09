Voter turnout highest in Perumkadavila block, all three fronts hopeful

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various block panchayats in the district reported massive polling on Tuesday with Perumkadavila Block topping the list with 77.06 per cent votes (1,37,222).Parassala MLA C K Hareendran said that the increased poll per cent will benefit the LDF.“The increased polling per cent is a clear sign of voters responding to the works done by the government. All panchayats under Perumkadavila block and the divisions in the block panchayat will see a mandate in favour of LDF,” he said. The block saw UDF and LDF finishing 6-6 last tenure.

In Vellanad, UDF is confident of clinching the block panchayat back. Last time UDF lost to LDF on sheer luck factor. When both fronts finished 8-8, LDF got the president position while UDF got the vice president position when the lot was drawn.C K Udayakumar, Block Congress president, Aruvikkara, said that UDF will win 11-12 seats in the block panchayat and perform equally well in panchayats under the block. “The current political situation will benefit us and there is a pro-Congress sentiment which will turn into votes,” said Udayakumar.

In Nedumangad, LDF is confident of coming back to power. LDF camp is expressing confidence in securing Thekkada division in Nedumangad block back from UDF this time around. BJP Mandalam Committee president Vijayakumar said that the party has made inroads here and will secure a minimum of four seats. In Pothencode block panchayat also the party expects to win four seats.

In Nemom, the only block panchayat where BJP had expressed confidence of coming to power before the polls, the party has high hopes and expects to secure seven seats. In panchayats under the block, BJP expects to come to power in Maranalloor, Vilappil and Vilavoorkal. In Pallichal panchayat and Kalliyoor panchayat under Nemom block also, the party expects better performance.Meanwhile, LDF has expressed confidence of winning 12-13 seats in Nemom.

Polling percentage in blocks

Perumkadavila 77.06 (137222)

Athiyannoor 76.11 (95,021)

Parassala 74.74 (1,25,055)

Nemom 73.82 (1,73,171)

Vellanad 74.54 (150910)

Nedumangad 71.54 (113171)

Chirayinkeezhu 72.89 (95047)

Vamanapuram 71.34 (138501)

Varkala 72.3 (98411)

Kilimanoor 74.39 (134018)

Pothencode 72.46 (103572)