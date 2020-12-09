STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walking miles to vote for better connectivity and roof above head

Eighty-five-year-old ‘Radio’ Mallan Kani, one of the first people in his tribal settlement to own a radio set, has witnessed many elections from afar.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM

85-year-old ‘Radio’ Mallan Kani, with wife Neelamma and daughter Bhagavathy, turned up at the Podiyam polling station to vote | Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 85-year-old ‘Radio’ Mallan Kani, one of the first people in his tribal settlement to own a radio set, has witnessed many elections from afar. On Tuesday morning, despite age-related issues, Mallan turned up at Podiyam, the only tribal polling station in Thiruvananthapuram, to cast his vote for the local body polls, along with wife Neelamma (75) and daughter Bhagavathy (55).However, after casting their votes, Mallan and the other voters from the settlement had to wait for several hours for a vehicle to take them back to their settlements. This explains the state of the tribal community in the constituency.

“Since we reside in the forest, we have to travel long distances for emergencies. We hope to have better connectivity. Also, the long-pending demand for concrete houses has not been fulfilled either,” says Bhagavathy.  

Located in the Kottoor forest region, Podiyam, one of the remotest polling stations in the constituency, has voters from 27 tribal settlements. This is Podiyam’s third election after getting a polling station in 2014.

Sreedevi Suresh, a UDF candidate who arrived at the polling station, said: “After serving one term, I’m contesting again as a candidate in the elections. During my previous tenure, I was able to improve the condition of roads at Kombidi and Chonampara. If I win this time, I aim to improve the main roads at Kottoor.”At 12.30pm, 326 out of the 529 total voters had arrived to vote, despite the pandemic threat. 

Comments

