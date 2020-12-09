STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘We’ll come to power in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’

Incumbent Mayor, K Sreekumar of the LDF, said the Left will retain power.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officials carry voting machines and other polling equipments from SN College Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram for the local body polls.

Polling officials carry voting machines and other polling equipments from SN College Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram for the local body polls. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation — the largest local body in the state with around 100 wards covering four assembly constituencies —witnessed a tight triangular fight between the LDF, UDF and the NDA during the local body elections. All three fronts exuded confidence of emerging winners with a clear mandate.

Incumbent Mayor, K Sreekumar of the LDF, said the Left will retain power. During the previous term, the LDF won 44 seats. “We are very confident that the LDF will come to power in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. We will win more seats, no matter what the voting percentage is,” Sreekumar said. The BJP, which won 34 seats last time, believe the corporation is within their reach. District president of the party, V V Rajesh, who contested from Poojapura, said the BJP will govern the Thiruvananthapuram corporation this term.

 “We will come out with flying colours in many local bodies including the block, grama panchayats and municipalities. We will definitely become the opposition with the second largest mandate in many local bodies in the district,” he said. Rajesh said, despite the pandemic threat, people came out in large numbers to vote against the LDF government. 

“There is dissent among the citizens against the government. The LDF ruled the council for decades and the city remains underdeveloped. People want development and they would have voted for us,” he said. Meanwhile, the UDF is hoping to make a strong comeback to the corporation council. Congress district president Neyyatinkara Sanal expressed strong belief of their win.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Local body polls
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp