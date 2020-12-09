‘We’ll come to power in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation — the largest local body in the state with around 100 wards covering four assembly constituencies —witnessed a tight triangular fight between the LDF, UDF and the NDA during the local body elections. All three fronts exuded confidence of emerging winners with a clear mandate.

Incumbent Mayor, K Sreekumar of the LDF, said the Left will retain power. During the previous term, the LDF won 44 seats. “We are very confident that the LDF will come to power in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. We will win more seats, no matter what the voting percentage is,” Sreekumar said. The BJP, which won 34 seats last time, believe the corporation is within their reach. District president of the party, V V Rajesh, who contested from Poojapura, said the BJP will govern the Thiruvananthapuram corporation this term.

“We will come out with flying colours in many local bodies including the block, grama panchayats and municipalities. We will definitely become the opposition with the second largest mandate in many local bodies in the district,” he said. Rajesh said, despite the pandemic threat, people came out in large numbers to vote against the LDF government.

“There is dissent among the citizens against the government. The LDF ruled the council for decades and the city remains underdeveloped. People want development and they would have voted for us,” he said. Meanwhile, the UDF is hoping to make a strong comeback to the corporation council. Congress district president Neyyatinkara Sanal expressed strong belief of their win.