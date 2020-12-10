401 recoveries, dip in new covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 181 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Wednesday along with 401 recoveries. It is after a sizeable gap that the daily number of cases fell below 200, with the number of tests held also going down on Tuesday due to the local body polls. The district has as many as 3,597 active cases. Three Covid deaths — Aarifa Beevi, 70, from Karamana, Salim, 63, from Chirayinkeezhu and Sathyabhama, 68, from Kulathoor — were confirmed on the day. As many as 1,556 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while 30,123 people are now under Covid observation, with 118 of them in quarantine centres. Of the total cases, 113 are through local transmission, with three health workers figuring among them.

