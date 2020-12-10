STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

401 recoveries, dip in new covid cases

As many as 181 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Wednesday along with 401 recoveries.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 181 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Wednesday along with 401 recoveries. It is after a sizeable gap that the daily number of cases fell below 200, with the number of tests held also going down on Tuesday due to the local body polls.  The district has as many as 3,597 active cases. Three Covid deaths — Aarifa Beevi, 70, from Karamana, Salim, 63, from Chirayinkeezhu and Sathyabhama, 68, from Kulathoor — were confirmed on the day.  As many as 1,556 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while 30,123 people are now under Covid observation, with 118 of them in quarantine centres. Of the total cases, 113 are through local transmission, with three health workers figuring among them. 

Covid tracker 
New cases    181
Recoveries    401  
Deaths    3 
Total deaths    579  
Total cases    74,989
Total recoveries    70,947  
Active cases    3,597

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp