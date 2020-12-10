Activist selected for Padmini Varkey award 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activist Jessy Emmanuel has been selected for this year’s Padmini Varkey Memorial Award. Padmini was a prominent philanthropist and social worker. The award carries a cash prize of `25,000. The award for the best philanthropist will be presented to her by Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac on December 12, Padmini’s fifth death anniversary.

The event will be held at Devaki Warrier Memorial Hall in Thiruvananthapuram at 3pm. Jessy is a member of ‘Snehajalakam’, a voluntary organisation in Alappuzha. P J Emmanual, fishermen’s union leader, is her husband and the couple has three children.