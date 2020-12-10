Amayizhanjan canal, a sorry state of affairs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly a year has gone by since the city corporation launched a project to clean Amayizhanjan canal near Central railway station in Thampanoor. But no lasting solution has been proposed by any authority to restore the internal canal network of the city, which has been garbage-ridden for several years, to its former glory. Currently, the waterbody is clogged to the brim with all kinds of waste materials, including used masks and gloves. The water flow has also been disrupted.

The Amayizhanjan canal cleaning project was launched last year by the city corporation for `50 lakh and cleaning activities were carried out from Panavila to Thampanoor. However, the condition of the canal remains the same. “Last May, a two-day cleaning drive was held to clean the canal. Not only was the disposal of waste a major concern but access to the canal was also difficult.

The corporation had also appointed two manual labourers to clear the waste. A meeting was held by corporation members and a decision was taken to set up aerobic bins and other waste management facilities at Rajaji Nagar colony,” said a corporation official.

Five years ago, a major cleaning drive was carried out in the canal as part of Operation Anantha. However, the efforts didn’t reap results as household and other kinds of waste were continuously being dumped in the canal, gradually turning it into a dump yard, added the official.

“During the lockdown period, a team led by former Mayor K Sreekumar had assessed the pre-monsoon cleaning activities carried out in Amayizhanjan canal to ensure that low-lying areas near Thampanoor were not flooded during monsoon. Around Rs 1 crore was also allocated for the activities. However, lack of decentralised waste management activities in households played spoilsport,” said the official.

Upcoming projects

The corporation had also planned to carry out cleaning activities from Pattoor to Kannammoola for `2 crore but these are yet to be implemented. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department is all set to launch a project worth `25 crore for cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal from Kannammoola to Akkulam Lake and for the construction of retaining walls to prevent flooding. The administrative sanction has already been given and work will begin soon.