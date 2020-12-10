Army Public School’s new building opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command inaugurated the new building of Army Public School at Pangode. He visited Pangode Military Station here on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the DSC Centre in Kannur on Tuesday.

The GOC-in-C was briefed by Brigadier C Kartik Seshadri, Commander, 91 Infantry Brigade on the operational preparedness of the brigade and various administrative aspects pertaining to the station. The GOC-in-C also reviewed the security situation during the Covid-19 environment. He presented commendation to the soldiers for eminent service.

Lt General C P Mohanty also interacted with Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera.