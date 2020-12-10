STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cops ready database on 350 people circulating child sex abuse videos

Those uploading/downloading the videos on darknet, encrypted platforms under scanner

Published: 10th December 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police have prepared a database of active viewers of child sex abuse materials in the state as part of its crackdown under Operation P-Hunt aimed at curbing the menace.
Spearheaded by the Counter Child Sexual Exploitation Centre of Kerala Police, dossiers have been prepared on 350 people, who are regularly uploading/downloading child abuse materials on darknet sites and encrypted social media platforms. 

Of the 350 put under surveillance, more than half have been arraigned in similar cases, while the rest have so far managed to evade the police dragnet, said highly placed sources.The state police of late have tightened vigil on those engaged in sale and watching of child pornographic materials and conducted a series of raids and arrests. Aided by sophisticated image and video comparison software and other cyber tools, some of them provided by Interpol, the police have been mounting 24x7 surveillance on cyber activities of those who are included in the watch list.

“The digital footprints of those people are being monitored closely. Many of them have cases for similar offences committed in the past. Yet, it’s not wise to think that they would leave behind the habit that easily. So we are tracking their cyber footprints. This is part of our sustained efforts to keep the heat on those dealing with child sex abuse materials,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, who heads the police’s Cyberdome as well as Operation P-Hunt.

Meanwhile, technical experts in state police observed that the habitual offenders are adapting to new cyber tools used by the law enforcement agencies and are managing to evade detection. “Many of the offenders in our watch list are formatting their electronic gadgets frequently and that’s hampering our efforts to trace them,” said Cyberdome sources.The police cyber team, meanwhile, is also scrutinising chatrooms and encrypted sites where suspected trade of locally generated child abuse materials are taking place. Police had earlier detected that generation of local child abuse content had increased during Covid-induced lockdown period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child porn
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp