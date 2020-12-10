Thiruvallam turns tricky

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The junction, one of the busiest in Thiruvananthapuram, witnesses vehicles travelling towards Kovalam, Pachalloor and East Fort or Ambalathara. Frequent accidents in the junction and adjacent areas have turned the travel through old Thiruvallam bridge into a nightmare for commuters

Thiruvallam Bridge is probably one of the busiest stretches in the capital city. Motorists from Pachalloor and Kovalam who use the old bridge to enter Ambalathara often collide with those coming in from Kumarichantha side, making the area extremely vulnerable to accidents. Though commuters have been urging for a permanent solution to make the stretch safer, no action has been taken yet.

According to City Traffic Police Station statistics, 20 accidents have occurred on the old Thiruvallom bridge in the past three years, killing one person and injuring 20 others. However, according to an official of the Thiruvallam police station, nine persons died in 127 accidents within its limits in the last two years. “Accidents involving two-wheelers and four-wheelers are frequent on the old bridge. Commuters coming from the Enchakkal side experience smooth one-way traffic till the beginning of the old bridge, after which it becomes a two-way stretch, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The old Thiruvallam bridge still has a two-way

traffic system. Many motorists use the stretch

to go towards Ambalathara | BP Deepu

Commuters from other districts won’t be aware o this. This is the major reason for accidents. The only solution is to avoid two-way traffic on the old bridge,” said a resident of Thiruvallam. However, according to Saji Kumar, Thiruvallam circle inspector, motorists are allowed to enter Thiruvallam junction taking a U-turn from NH bypass just before the junction is a major reason for accidents.

“Motorists from Kovalam side should take the U-turn at Kumarichantha signal if they want to enter Thiruvallam junction. But those entering Ambalathara or Pachalloor side prefer the U-turn on the national highway. This is dangerous both for these commuters and those coming from Kumarichantha side. The U-turn needs to be closed so that people will only turn at Kumarichantha junction,” he said.

Demand for a new bridge

Residents claim that constructing a new bridge connecting Thiruvallam junction to the service road leading to Kumarichantha will drastically reduce the number of accidents in the area. Minister G Sudhakaran and former Mayor K Sreekumar visited Thiruvallam in October, following which the Minister instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to start the work of the bridge soon. “The bridge can be used by the motorists from Pachalloor side to easily connect to Kumarichantha and the city.

Also, motorists from Ambalathara side can reach Thiruvallam junction without entering the old bridge. The road from Kumarichantha to Ambalathara is undergoing maintenance which is making many take the old bridge to go towards Ambalathara. We are waiting for the response from NHAI,” said Arun Raj, ACP, Traffic South, Thiruvananthapuram City.

Dangerous ride

Recently, a youngster riding towards the Kovalam bypass from the old Thiruvallam bridge was hospitalised with critical injuries after he met with an accident. In April 2020, a 61-year-old man died after being hit by a van that was travelling from Kumarichantha as he entered the NH stretch from the Pachalloor side. The residents say that the vehicles involved in accidents are left as such on the old bridge or junction often, which again leads to other accidents.

Safe not sorry

According to an official at Poonthura police station, rash and negligent driving should be avoided by motorists on the stretch. “There is no signal system at the junction where the foot overpass is constructed. Motorists reaching Thiruvallam junction should be vigilant of vehicles speeding from Kumarichantha or Ambalathara. We are posting two traffic wardens daily near the foot overpass from 8am to 8pm,” he said.