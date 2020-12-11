Covid caseload crosses 75k-mark, 282 more infected in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total count of Covid-19 cases in the capital district crossed the 75,000-mark to touch 75,271 on Thursday, with another 282 persons including six healthcare workers testing positive for the virus. Of them, 183 contracted the infection through local transmission. Four Covid-related fatalities were also reported on the day. The deceased persons are Raghunathan Pillai, 75, from Vattappara, Rajula Beevi, 59, from Chalai, Sasidharan Nair, 71, from Punnamugal, and Cynthia Kumari, 56, from Ooruttambalam.

On a positive note, recoveries yet again outnumbered new cases, as up to 302 patients were confirmed cured of the disease on the day. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,572. However, the daily tally of cases in the district is expected to go up, at least slightly, post the local body polls.

Covid tracker

Fresh Cases 282

Total cases 75,271

Deaths 4

Total deaths 583

Recoveries 302

Total recoveries 71,249

Active cases 3,572