CPM men attack house, woman suffers miscarriage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Vizhinjam, whose house was allegedly attacked by CPM workers on Tuesday night after local body polls, suffered miscarriage. Sheeba, who stays with her family at the Fishermen Colony in Vizhinjam, is now undergoing treatment at the Thycaud Government Hospital.

The police said the woman was one-and-a-half months pregnant. Her house came under attack on the night of the election. Earlier that day the CPM booth was allegedly ransacked by Congress men and Sheeba’s house came under attack as a retaliation.

Vizhinjam police Crime ASI Mohan said a case will be registered after recording the statement of the woman. “We cannot determine whether the micarriage occurred due to the attack. We need to talk to her doctor first. The doctor was on leave on Thursday,” the officer said.