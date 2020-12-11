Doctors’ strike: OP services to be hit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Out-patient (OP) treatment will be affected during day time on Friday as allopathy doctors’ organisations led by IMA are going ahead with the national strike against the Central government’s decision to allow post-graduate ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries. The strike between 6 am and 6 pm will not affect Covid-19 treatment, emergency services and surgeries, labour room, in-patient care and ICU care.

However elective surgeries or non-emergency surgeries fixed in advance will be affected, said a statement from IMA. IMA Thiruvananthapuram unit president Dr Prashant C V requested the public to visit hospitals only for emergency needs as the protest is against the encroachment of Central government in the public health sector.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) which is participating in the strike said it has always been against the mixopathy involving unscientific mixing of various methods of treatment. It would not only destroy the base of modern medicine but also affect the genuine ayurvedic treatment methods, said the statement.Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association and Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association have also decided to participate in the protest.