STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kailash Satyarthi to speak on compassion towards children

The talk will be held at 7pm on Friday. Pos-Poss, which stands for Positivity (Pos) and Possibilities (Poss) aims at inspiring people to remain optimistic and not give up hope.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who is known for his work on protection of child rights, will speak on ‘Globalising compassion for children’ as part of the Pos-Poss Talk Series, a flagship programme of Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) which is a joint initiative by NGO Nanma, Our Responsibility to Children, Unicef and SPC (Student Police Cadets).

The talk will be held at 7pm on Friday. Pos-Poss, which stands for Positivity (Pos) and Possibilities (Poss) aims at inspiring people to remain optimistic and not give up hope. “The Pos-Poss talk series was started with the goal of helping people stay positive during the lockdown period.

After engaging with so many prominent personalities and discussing various topically relevant subjects related to uplifting personal traits, this talk series really emerged as a potential changemaker,” said IG P Vijayan, who is a mentor of MBT.

The talk series has featured many eminent personalities interacting on various topics. Actor Mohanlal and former CEO of Infosys S D Shibulal were among the speakers who have taken part in the series so far. In an effort to scale up Mission Better Tomorrow initiative and ensure more reach for the talk series, the organisers have decided to roll out an English series which will begin with the talk by Kailash Satyarthi.

“Initially, talks were held everyday as we were targeting the youth during lockdown. Later on, this was converted to a weekly talk series and each edition of ten talks focused on a specific topic. While the second edition focused on the theme ‘Symphony of Life’, the third edition was on the theme ‘Leaving A Legacy’.

The ongoing fourth edition is on leadership traits and is titled ‘Leading the Way’,” said Saif Mohammed, CEO of MBT. The talk series reaches an average of three million live audience members every week through the social media channels of MBT. The sessions can be viewed on social media and YouTube channels of MBT @mbtunited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp