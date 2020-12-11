Kailash Satyarthi to speak on compassion towards children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who is known for his work on protection of child rights, will speak on ‘Globalising compassion for children’ as part of the Pos-Poss Talk Series, a flagship programme of Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) which is a joint initiative by NGO Nanma, Our Responsibility to Children, Unicef and SPC (Student Police Cadets).

The talk will be held at 7pm on Friday. Pos-Poss, which stands for Positivity (Pos) and Possibilities (Poss) aims at inspiring people to remain optimistic and not give up hope. “The Pos-Poss talk series was started with the goal of helping people stay positive during the lockdown period.

After engaging with so many prominent personalities and discussing various topically relevant subjects related to uplifting personal traits, this talk series really emerged as a potential changemaker,” said IG P Vijayan, who is a mentor of MBT.

The talk series has featured many eminent personalities interacting on various topics. Actor Mohanlal and former CEO of Infosys S D Shibulal were among the speakers who have taken part in the series so far. In an effort to scale up Mission Better Tomorrow initiative and ensure more reach for the talk series, the organisers have decided to roll out an English series which will begin with the talk by Kailash Satyarthi.

“Initially, talks were held everyday as we were targeting the youth during lockdown. Later on, this was converted to a weekly talk series and each edition of ten talks focused on a specific topic. While the second edition focused on the theme ‘Symphony of Life’, the third edition was on the theme ‘Leaving A Legacy’.

The ongoing fourth edition is on leadership traits and is titled ‘Leading the Way’,” said Saif Mohammed, CEO of MBT. The talk series reaches an average of three million live audience members every week through the social media channels of MBT. The sessions can be viewed on social media and YouTube channels of MBT @mbtunited.