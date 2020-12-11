KSRTC unit head faces the music

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar transferred the corporation’s Kottarakkara unit head to Cherthala as punishment for unauthorised cancellation of schedules, on Friday. Assistant Transport Officer K B Sam faced the disciplinary action for trip cancellation on October 22. Cancellation of trips would further affect the ticket collections of KSRTC which is facing a revenue crisis.

The Cherthala unit head, A Abdul Nisar, will be the new unit head of Kottarakara. Recently a depot engineer and a conductor were transferred as part for poor maintenance of the Ernakulam depot and for not stopping the bus for a woman passenger to alight in Idukki, respectively.