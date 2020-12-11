‘One nation, one health system’ by 2030

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, said that healthcare has been a priority sector in India. With the pandemic situation and crisis and challenges of existing healthcare mechanisms, it is time to look forward in terms of how the healthcare needs of common citizens will be met.

An integrated health system called ‘One Nation, One Health System’ will be implemented by 2030 which would integrate modern and traditional systems of medicine like allopathy, homoeopathy and ayurveda in medical practice, education and research. She was speaking at the Inaugural Session of CII IWN Lifestyle & Wellness Summit.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, director, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode said that the pandemic has brought about a lot of innovation in the healthcare sector and medical field, which has even led to the use of artificial intelligence in treatment.