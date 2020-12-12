277 new Covid cases, 392 recoveries in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 277 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Friday along with 392 recoveries. The district has 3,455 active cases. Among the total cases, 183 persons got infected through local transmission among which seven are health workers.Five Covid deaths were confirmed on the day.

K C Nair (86) from Poojappura, Anna Cleetus (62) from Nedumangad, Bhargavi (88) from Peyad, Francis (60) from Balaramapuram, who was an independent candidate from Kottukalkonam ward in the panchayat and Gopakumar ( 65) from Manacaud are the deceased. As many as 1,680 people were newly under observation in the district.

Pothys shut down by district administration

T’Puram: The district administration on Friday shut down a major shopping centre in the city for serious violation of Covid protocol. Pothys textiles and shopping centre was shut down after the centre became overcrowded in the wake of a reduction sale. A case has been registered against the establishment, said an official statement.