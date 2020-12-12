STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apprehensions of Christian populace will be conveyed to PM, says Pillai

The book was formally released by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by handing over a copy to Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro Malabar church.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:47 AM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan releases the book, ‘Justice For All, Prejudice To None’, authored by Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said he would convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the apprehensions aired by Christian leaders regarding very low proportion of funds for the community from various Central government schemes.He was speaking at the release of his book ‘Justice For All, Prejudice to None’ at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. The book was formally released by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by handing over a copy to Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro Malabar church.

According to the National Scholarship Portal managed by the Centre, students from the Muslim community had received about 80 per cent of total scholarships offered under 20 Central government schemes in 2018-19. Pillai pointed out that the Christian community was receiving as low as 20% of the aid.

He also said that the Prime Minister will be meeting a delegation of bishops soon and said the Christian community will be given “equal justice”. Pillai said the government is providing all assistance to north-eastern states by earmarking 10% of its budget for people of the region.

Pillai said he had written 18 books including collection of poems in English and Malayalam during the lockdown and said he had found his soul by expressing his thoughts and ideas in words. His collection of English poems ‘Oh Mizoram’ will be released by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on December 18.

On the occasion, Governor Khan said Indian heritage demands people to see God in everyone. He  said India was a centre of learning and wisdom. Cardinal George Alenchery and Swami Golokananda of Sree Ramakrishna Mission also spoke.

