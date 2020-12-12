STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor strike impedes OP services in Thiruvananthapuram district

However, emergency services and surgeries were taken up at all public and private hospitals despite the strike.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Patients wait in queue at Govt Medical College Hospital to take OP tickets 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The out-patient (OP) services were partially affected in many hospitals in the district as allopathy doctors’ joined a nationwide strike against the Central government’s decision to allow postgraduate ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries. The strike which was organised from 6am to 6pm on Friday caused inconvenience to patients at various hospitals including the Government Medical College as consultations were not provided in the morning hours. However, emergency services and surgeries were taken up at all public and private hospitals despite the strike.

“The initial hours of the strike posed trouble for some patients. However, the OP services were back to normal by afternoon. The strike did not affect operations entirely,” said a doctor at Government Medical College Hospital. Many private hospitals in the city had already informed patients about the strike on Thursday, thereby rescheduling appointments. “OP admissions were comparatively low on Friday as people were already aware of the strike.

Patients coming to emergency care and fever clinic were given treatments on time,” said an official of the Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute. The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) also joined the strike as most dental clinics in the district remained closed. According to Dr Siddharth V Nair, secretary, IDA Thiruvananthapuram, the decision of the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to let ayurveda doctors perform complex treatment procedures could adversely affect the dental health of the public.

‘Strike was a success’

“The strike got the attention it required,” said Dr Sulphi M Noohu, central committee member, IMA. “The intention was not to trouble patients. Although a few issues were reported, doctors attended most of the patients. We wanted the public to know the reason for our protest,” he said. Dr Sulphi added that the strike received considerable support from doctors and proved to be a success. “We didn’t ask doctors to stay away from attending their patients. The message is clear.”

Unwanted uproar?
In the wake of the strike, ayurveda colleges, governemnt ayurveda dispensaries, and private clinics operated for additional two hours to serve patients if needed. “The allopathy doctors shouldn’t have conducted the strike interrupting the treatment of patients. This was highly unethical,” said Dr Sadath Dinakar, general secretary, Ayurveda Medical Association of India. “Surgeries are already being done by ayurvedic doctors outside Kerala. Those who completed PG and are trained will only be allowed to carry out surgeries. Around 300 ayurvedic doctors in Kerala come under this category. The strike was unwanted,” he added.

