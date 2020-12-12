STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala should worry more about farm laws: AIKKMS leader

Manish was in the city to garner support for the farmers’ protest against the new laws.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sweep roads during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border, in New Delhi

Farmers sweep roads during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a consumer state, Kerala should be more concerned about the anti-farmer laws promulgated by the Central government, said Manish Srivastava, All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) leader from Madhya Pradesh. According to him, the government washing its hands off essential commodities would result in hoarding and black marketing, and the poor man would pay the price for it.  The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is aimed at deregulating commodities such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes.

Manish was in the city to garner support for the farmers’ protest against the new laws. “As the most literate state, Kerala’s opinion will have an impact on people across the country. More mobilisation is required, and it can definitely be achieved. Even the mobilisation we see from Punjab is the result of three months of active campaigning,” he said. 

According to him, the farmers in the state who enjoy the perks such as the minimum support price (MSP) and a favourable procurement policy for paddy should be concerned about the new laws, as they would help corporate players hijack their interest. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Kerala AIKKMS
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp