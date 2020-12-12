Kerala should worry more about farm laws: AIKKMS leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a consumer state, Kerala should be more concerned about the anti-farmer laws promulgated by the Central government, said Manish Srivastava, All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) leader from Madhya Pradesh. According to him, the government washing its hands off essential commodities would result in hoarding and black marketing, and the poor man would pay the price for it. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is aimed at deregulating commodities such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes.

Manish was in the city to garner support for the farmers’ protest against the new laws. “As the most literate state, Kerala’s opinion will have an impact on people across the country. More mobilisation is required, and it can definitely be achieved. Even the mobilisation we see from Punjab is the result of three months of active campaigning,” he said.

According to him, the farmers in the state who enjoy the perks such as the minimum support price (MSP) and a favourable procurement policy for paddy should be concerned about the new laws, as they would help corporate players hijack their interest.

