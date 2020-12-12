STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ponmudi reopening under consideration, meeting on Sunday

If everything works out, Ponmudi Eco Tourism will be opened for public this Christmas season.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ponmudi Hills

Ponmudi Hills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If everything works out, Ponmudi Eco Tourism will be opened for public this Christmas season.  A meeting will be held on Sunday with the executive committee of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) and forest officials to discuss about the matter.The possibility of Covid spreading in the Layams here was a major concern when they had decided against reopening.

Suneesh M, president, VSS, said the job days of people need to improve and with the cases going down a reopening would be ideal.Meanwhile, Prabhat Kumar, member secretary, Ponmudi Eco Tourism, said the number of work days are minimal. Only people arriving as part of KTDC packages are inside. But even they express a desire to walk around. Every day we see people arriving and leaving and the numbers will only increase towards the festival break,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponmudi
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp