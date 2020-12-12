Ponmudi reopening under consideration, meeting on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If everything works out, Ponmudi Eco Tourism will be opened for public this Christmas season. A meeting will be held on Sunday with the executive committee of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) and forest officials to discuss about the matter.The possibility of Covid spreading in the Layams here was a major concern when they had decided against reopening.

Suneesh M, president, VSS, said the job days of people need to improve and with the cases going down a reopening would be ideal.Meanwhile, Prabhat Kumar, member secretary, Ponmudi Eco Tourism, said the number of work days are minimal. Only people arriving as part of KTDC packages are inside. But even they express a desire to walk around. Every day we see people arriving and leaving and the numbers will only increase towards the festival break,” he said.

