SC upholds tech varsity’s powers on affiliation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Interventions made by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to set higher standards for affiliation of courses has got a shot in the arm. The Supreme Court has upheld the varsity’s powers to determine the criteria for granting affiliation to various courses in engineering colleges in the state.

The judgment in favour of KTU came after 20 self-financing colleges approached court against denial of affiliation. The colleges had failed to meet the standards prescribed by the varsity. This year, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had given permission to about 50 colleges affiliated to KTU to start new courses. Of these, 21 colleges, that had at least one NBA accredited course, were given affiliation to the new courses.

However, for non-accredited colleges, the KTU syndicate proposed three criteria for granting affiliation. The conditions were -- 50% success in university exams, excellence in academic auditing and an average of 50% student enrollment -- over the past three years. All, but one college failed to meet these criteria. The 20 self-financing colleges which failed to meet these criteria, approached the High Court, but the single bench ruled in favour of the university.

However, a division bench of the High Court ruled that as per AICTE norms, the colleges are eligible for affiliation. KTU had filed an appeal against the order in the Supreme Court. The court passed the judgment allowing the appeal. Just because the courses were approved by the AICTE, affiliation cannot be granted by the varsity, the court said.

