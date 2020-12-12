SSK observes disabled-friendly week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) observed the ‘Differently-abled friendly week’ from December 2 to 10 as part of International Day of Disabled Persons in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. The week-long observance was mainly aimed at sending out a message to the public on uplifting the spirit of differently-abled in pandemic times. Several creative programmes were conducted online under the aegis of SSK Thiruvananthapuram South.

The programmes included cooking talent show, academic activities, interviews and other creative programmes by children. Prominent people from various sectors including Shani Prabhakar, actor Rebecca Santhosh, Sonia Malhotra and Joy Thamalam participated. Financially backward students were given study material and Christmas kits.