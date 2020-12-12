STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram braces for post-poll Covid wave

Fearing yet another spike in Covid-19 cases triggered by the local body elections, the district health authorities are busy taking steps to roll out a plan to deal with such a scenario.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

illus: express

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With social distancing and reverse quarantine going for a toss on polling day, the number of new cases is expected to shoot up to 700 per day from next week. As seven FLTCs operating at educational institutions have been shut down, authorities plan to open six new centres in auditoriums and clubs

Fearing yet another spike in Covid-19 cases triggered by the local body elections, the district health authorities are busy taking steps to roll out a plan to deal with such a scenario. Social distancing norms went for a toss in many polling booths during the elections held on December 8, creating the ground for another pandemic wave. According to health experts, reverse quarantine was ignored on the polling day as shown by high voting percentage at many places. Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) president Joseph Chacko said social distancing norms were violated blatantly at polling stations and poll material distribution centres.  

“The test positivity rate is fluctuating between eight and 10 these days but the number of deaths is climbing. On Thursday, 35 deaths were reported in the state. Considering the huge population of the elderly, the worst can be expected. The state has hit a plateau now but there is definitely going to be a surge,” said Chacko. 

A maximum of 600 to 700 cases per day are expected. As the seven CFLTCs operating at educational institutions in the district have been shut down, the health authorities are busy searching for alternative locations to set up such centres to manage the surge. In all, there were 13 CFLTCs earlier. The authorities have decided to set up six more CFLTCs to manage the surge triggered by the elections. 

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the district medical office to be ready with the human resources and facilities to manage the possible surge, which is expected to start reporting from next week.  “Currently, the cases are low in the district and even if there is a surge, we don’t think it would go beyond 600-700 cases per day. We had to hand back the educational institutions and hence we shut down seven CFLTCs. As part of the poll-related surge plan, we will open six more CFLTCs,” said a senior official of the health department. 

The authorities have divided the district into three zones and two CFTLCs would be opened in each zone when the need arises. They have identified auditoriums and clubs to set up new CFTLCs. The DDMA has listed 89 facilities for setting up such centres as part of the emergency plan.  The authority has directed the health authorities to set up 1,380 beds to manage the surge.

“We don’t think there is a need for more human resources for running CFLTCs. We have redeployed our staff to resume core disease control activities as other vector-borne diseases are going up in the district. Immunisation drives have been stalled and we need to focus on all these activities at the same time as the communicable disease could also turn fatal for the public. We have enough staff for deployment at CFLTCs,” the official added.

Identified centres
St Nicolas Convention Centre (Pulluvila), Sree Neelakesi Auditorium (Venganoor), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Advanced Studies (Neyyar Dam), Forest Community Hall (Vellarada), Green Auditorium (Nanniyodu) and Government Ayurveda College are the facilities identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19 Local body polls
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp