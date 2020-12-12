Tragic: Man ends life after readying pyre near son’s resting place

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOLLAM: A 72-year-old man died in the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after attempting suicide by setting himself ablaze after readying a funeral fire bed near the resting place of his dear ones at Pathanapuram in Kollam district. The deceased is Raghavan Nair, a resident of Pidavoor, near Pathanapuram. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to police, Nair. a retired Air Force personnel, attempted suicide on Tuesday night around 11pm after he was devastated by the death of his wife, son, sisters and nephew in the past ten years. His son Harikumar died 15 years ago of brain tumour. His wife Sudha died ten years ago. Later, the death of his three sisters, elder brother and a nephew recently worried Nair. In addition, he was also diagnosed with brain tumour last week. This might have prompted him to resort to extreme step, police said.

Nair readied a pyre near the resting place of his dear ones and jumped into it. Though the neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing his screams, and took him to Punalur taluk hospital and later to medical college, his life could not be saved. Nair had settled his pending credit account for milk, newspaper and grocery stores before attempting suicide.

Devastated by deaths of near and dear ones

