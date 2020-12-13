529 Covid recoveries, 373 newly infected in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 373 tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday along with 529 recoveries. The district has 3,298 active cases. Two Covid deaths were also confirmed on the day. The deceased are Leela Vijayan, 75, from Azhikode and Ranjith (57) from Karamana. As many as 1,383 people are newly under observation in the district on the day. A total of 29,146 people are now under observation with 109 of them are in quarantine centres. Of the new patients, 269 people contracted the disease through local contact among which four are health workers.

