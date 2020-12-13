Decision soon on reopening of Pothys

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being temporarily shut down for violation of Covid protocol, Pothys shopping centre here has been issued guidelines to be followed to ensure effective implementation of Covid protocol before being allowed to reopen. “If we are satisfied that the instructions on effective crowd management are followed satisfactorily, a decision on its reopening will be taken,” said a corporation official.

Pothys management is expected to meet corporation and district officials on Sunday. The shopping centre had been shut down on Friday due to blatant violation of protocol including overcrowding and failure to have a visitors’ book. Due to a special offer, there was heavy footfall on the day. Allegedly, the authorities concerned did nothing to manage the crowd despite clear directives from the police.