Farm laws will spell doom for NDA Govt, says Ramachandran Pillai

The CPM politburo member urges BJP-led Union Govt to go for an urgent course correction
 

S Ramachandran Pillai inaugurating the indefinite protest by Left farmers’ organisations, in solidarity with the farmers’ protest in New Delhi, at the martyrs’ column in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the national capital, the Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi launched an indefinite stir in the state capital on Saturday demanding to withdraw the farm laws passed by Parliament. Inaugurating the agitation at Martyrs’ Column Palayam, CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai urged the BJP-led Union Government to go for an urgent course correction.

Pillai, who is also the vice president of All India Kisan Sabha warned that if the Centre fails to withdraw the anti-people legislation, it would be the end of the BJP government. The senior CPM leader pointed at an urgent need to intensify the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the national capital. He also came down heavily on the BJP leadership for false campaigns against the farmers’ stir. Attempts by the BJP to politically fight the farmers’ agitation would mark the end of the saffron government, he added. “Each day the farmers’ agitation is gaining more support from the public.

Those sitting in the higher echelons of power should be able to read the writing on the wall. The agitations which began in Punjab and Haryana have spread to almost all states by now. More farmers are moving to Delhi. The new farm legislation adversely affects not only the farmers, but also people from all walks of society,” said Ramachandran.

He alleged that the newly introduced legislations are aimed at supporting the corporates.  Ramachandran said the farm laws were brought in by violating Constitutional provisions and without any discussions in Parliament. “At a time when production cost is going up, the prices are at an all-time low. The Central government is not interested in supporting agriculture,” he said.  Kerala, however, has been presenting an alternative to such regressive policies. The Left government in the state has already made clear that the new legislation would not be implemented in the state. The state government has introduced a slew of measures for farmers including royalty for paddy cultivation in addition to pensions for farmers.

CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu said the regressive farm laws could well lead to more farmer suicides in the country. Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi chairman Sathyan Mokeri and convener K N Balagopal also spoke. The indefinite agitation is being held from 10 am to 7 pm every day, adhering to Covid protocol. Every day 100 volunteers will take part in the stir. On Monday there will be protest meets at district headquarters.

