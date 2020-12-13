Mullappally takes cudgels against Pinarayi, Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has come out with serious allegations against DGP Loknath Behera claiming that he was huddled with the customs commissioner for more than 90 minutes at Customs House in Kochi so as to sabotage the gold smuggling case investigation.

In a statement, Mullappally also alleged that the chief minister and his companions have been trying to influence the central BJP leadership with the help of an astrologer from north Malabar who is close to them. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laughed it off citing that he didn’t know what he should say to such baseless allegations.

Mullappally alleged that the DGP held talks with the customs commissioner as per the advice of the chief minister when the gold smuggling case probe has reached a crucial juncture. Mullappally said that a stage has come where top Left leaders are expected to be involved in the gold smuggling case when they assigned the DGP in a significant move. He also alleged that Behera has become his loyalist and adviser where he also has become an intermediary of the CPM.

Mullappally who did not spare the central BJP leadership claimed that they are intervening in the gold smuggling case where they are keeping track of the investigation status.“There is a serious lapse on the part of the investigation agencies from questioning and taking into custody Pinarayi’s additional chief secretary C M Raveendran. The investigating agencies should explain about the inordinate delay in questioning Raveendran and also taking him into custody,” said Mullappally.