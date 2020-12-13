STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase 2 Kazhakoottam-Karode stretch to be ready in March

The work on the second phase of NH bypass from Kazhakootam to Karode near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is likely to be completed by March-end.

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on the second phase of NH bypass from Kazhakootam to Karode near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is likely to be completed by March-end. The 16.3 km stretch, touted as the first concrete road in the state, was delayed and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had to revise the deadline several times. The Covid-19 pandemic, rain and unavailability of red earth affected the project. However,  the hurdles continue to  plague the project and the latest is the demand from the locals near Thirupuram that a service road be built for their convenience. According to the NHAI,  talks are on with the locals to resolve the issue. 

“It is not a major issue. We are trying our best to resolve the issue amicably. We are optimistic about the commissioning the stretch by March. Hope there won’t be any more hurdles,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI. According to the NHAI officials,  94 per cent of the construction has been completed and the remaining works are progressing at a fast pace so as to complete the works before April 2021. 

The key project in the second phase was the construction of a bridge across the Neyyar and flyover near Kanjiramkulam, which was completed recently.The contractor, L&T Construction, is developing the remaining part of the stretch in Tamil Nadu too which will extend all the way till Kanyakumari. 

As per the original deadline set by the NHAI, the project was to be commissioned on May 31, 2020. But Covid and other issues played spoilsport.   The road widening project was started in July 2017. Meanwhile, the NHAI is also planning to construct a new bridge at Thiruvallam at Reach 1 of the NH bypass from Kazhakootam to Kovalam after demolishing the old one. 

The NHAI has also started construction of a temporary toll plaza at Vazhamuttom where toll collection is expected to start next month. Earlier, the toll plaza was planned at Akkulam. But it was later shifted to Thiruvallam to avoid causing inconvenience to city residents  commuting to Kazhakoottam. Currently, around 150 labourers are working on the site. But at least 300 labourers are required and the work can be completed early only if they work in day/night shifts. 

