Sudheeran supports farmers’ protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran said that the BJP government at the Centre had violated the existing parliamentary norms when they came up with the farm bills. He said the farm bills had been cleared by Parliament in the absence of the Opposition. He was speaking after inaugurating the candlelight vigil organised by the INTUC district committee in front of the Accountant General’s Office here on Saturday in solidarity of the farmers protest in the national capital.

Sudheeran recalled that when the controversial farm laws were being passed in Parliament, eight Opposition MPs — from the Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress and AAP— had been suspended for their unparliamentary behaviour in the Upper House. “The Opposition’s voice was stifled during the passage of the farm bills which were meant to protect the interests of the corporate sector,” he said.