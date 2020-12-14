Breather for passengers as Rlys to resume operations of 5 intercity services this week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the approval of the Railways, five intercity services will commence operations this week. The decision has come after the rise in passengers’ demand for more services. All trains will operate as fully reserved special services.

Train No. 06304

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Jn Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.45pm with effect from Monday and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.10pm the same day. In the return trip, Train No. 06303 Ernakulam Jn-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 5.05am on December 16 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.20am.

Train No. 06305

The Ernakulam Jn-Kannur Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 6am from December 15 and reach Kannur at 11.45am the same day. In the return journey, Train No. 06306 Kannur-Ernakulam Jn Special will leave Kannur at 2.50pm on December 15 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 9.10pm.

Train No. 06347

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangalore Central Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.50pm from December 16 and reach Mangalore Central at 11.35am the next day. In the return trip, Train No. 06348 Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Special will leave Mangalore Central at 2.20pm on December 19 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.40am.

Train No. 06342

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30pm with effect from December 15 and reach Guruvayur at 12.25am. In the return journey, Train No. 06341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Special will leave Guruvayur at 3.25am on December 16 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.10am.

Train No. 06343

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Jn Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.30pm from December 23 and reach Madurai Jn at 10.10am the next day. In the return trip, Train No. 06344 Madurai Jn-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Madurai Jn at 4.05pm on December 24 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20am.