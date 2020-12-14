Collector makes plea to fast-track the movement of postal votes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged the Chief Post Master General to fast-track the movement of postal votes and related materials for the benefit of the voters.

In a statement, the collector said all voters, who are eligible to cast postal ballots before the polling day on December 8, have been sent ballot papers and related material through post.

The collector acknowledged that many voters have complained that postal ballots have not been delivered to them. In it is in this context that the collector made the request to the Postal Department.

Only those postal votes received till 8am on December 16 (counting day) will be taken up for counting, the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, said.