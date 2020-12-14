STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Huge malpractice in postal ballots of special voters: BJP

V V Rajesh, BJP district president, said candidates were kept in the dark about the actual number of voters who had either tested positive or were asked to undergo quarantine

Published: 14th December 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the BJP has come out with a serious charge of malpractice in the collection of postal votes meant for special voters and accused the ruling CPM of carrying out large-scale manipulation of such votes.   

V V Rajesh, BJP district president, said candidates were kept in the dark about the actual number of voters who had either tested positive or were asked to undergo quarantine 10 days prior to the eve of polling. He alleged that polling officials deployed for distribution of postal votes were either Left-affiliated teachers or government officers who are also members of the CPM.

“These Left-backed officials deployed for poll duty cite the privacy of Covid patients as the reason for keeping candidates and political parties in the dark about such special voters. The candidates and political parties are also clueless about who are handling postal ballots after the votes are cast and where such ballots are stored,” Rajesh said in a statement.

The BJP leader said some of these officials, who are allegedly hardcore CPM workers, take custody of the postal ballot after the special voter casts the vote. Even if the special voter says he or she will hand it over directly to the returning officer, the visiting officials do not allow them to do so, he said.

“The candidates or their chief agents are kept in the dark about how many postal votes were printed and how many were actually distributed. It is reliably learnt that a number of postal ballots, much above the actual requirement, were printed to carry out bogus voting,” said Rajesh.

The BJP has accused the State Election Commission too of being hand in glove with the CPM. Rajesh said the ruling party fears a major reversal for it in the local body polls and that the BJP has held numerous rounds of discussions with the district collector and the returning officers.“But none of them were able to explain the exact procedure for postal ballots,” he said. 

The BJP district president said the CPM was trying to ensure a win in this election from wards which they lost previously by a slender margin. The party was trying to achieve this objective through large-scale manipulation of postal votes meant for special voters, he said. 

“A lack of transparency in postal voting is likely to cause unruly scenes on the counting day. So the state poll panel should make political parties aware of the entire procedure of postal voting and convince them that no malpractice has happened,” Rajesh demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections BJP
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp