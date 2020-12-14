Kerala University alumni association reconstituted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala Alumni Association (UKAA) has been reconstituted with Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai as the president. A general body meeting of UKAA held here the other day also selected syndicate member and former university student K H Babujan as the working president.

School of Distance Education (SDE) Director R Vasanthagopal is the general secretary. A 16-member committee of patrons, including noted scientist C N R Rao, has been constituted. A 22-member advisory committee and a 75-member executive committee have also been elected.

The UKAA general body decided to improve the academic and infrastructure facilities of the varsity. Launching a massive membership campaign was another decision taken at the general body meeting.

Former students of university departments, its various centres or affiliated colleges can become a member of UKAA by registering on the website https://alumni.keralauniversity.ac.in. For more details, contact 9895018010.

MTech spot admission

A few seats are available in the reserved category for MTech Computer Science (Digital Image Processing Specialisation) course of the University of Kerala. The course has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the varsity said. For details, contact 8137806393.