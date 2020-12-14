STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu man held in Kerala for gold theft

During these visits, he managed to purloin the key of the almirah where the valuables were stored and made away with the riches. 

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native for allegedly stealing gold and cash from a house in Peroorkada. Sebastian Joseph, 37, of Vilavancode, was arrested from South Tamil Nadu for stealing gold ornaments weighing 47 sovereigns and Rs 1 lakh from the house of a bakery owner.

The police said Sebastian was working in the bakery and used to regularly fetch food for the owner’s wife who has some serious health issues. 

During these visits, he managed to purloin the key of the almirah where the valuables were stored and made away with the riches. The family noticed the theft quite late.

By then, the culprit had left the job and returned to his place. The Peroorkada police had later found him working as a lorry driver in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. The arrest was effected by a team led by officers from Peroorkada police station. During interrogation, Sebastian reportedly confessed about the crime and revealed that the booty was sold in various places, including Marthandam and Tirunelveli.

Bike lifter arrested

A teenager was arrested by Medical College police for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler. Jishnu, 19, of Chencheri near Mannanthala was arrested during a night patrol near Thekummoodu Bund Colony. The police said they found Jishnu in suspicious circumstance and took him to the station. During questioning, Jishnu said that he was involved in bike lifting.

