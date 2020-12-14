Thiruvananthapuram reports 254 fresh cases of COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a further 254 Covid positive cases reported here on Sunday, the total number of active cases went up to 3.208. Among the new cases, 164 picked up the infection through local transmission. Three of them are health workers.

Besides, there were 342 recoveries and four deaths -- Madhusoodanan, 63, of Vallakadavu, Kunjukrishnan ,75, of Kattachalkuzhi, Kesavan Ashari, 82, of Nellikunnu and Jaya, 60, of Thachankode. A total of 1,671 persons with symptoms were newly put under observation.