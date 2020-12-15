STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More tests, new CFLTCs in the Capital

 Covid tests will be done stringently in the wake of a possible spike post local body polls in the district.

Published: 15th December 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid tests will be done stringently in the wake of a possible spike post local body polls in the district. On Tuesday, polling officials including returning officers will do tests at various centres across the district. The health department has set up facilities to do as many as 150 tests in each centre.

“We have alerted the returning officers regarding the tests and all officials are expected to undergo the tests. In case of others involved in the campaign, we urge people to do tests if there are symptoms. All centres have maximum capacity and we can do over 7,000 tests in the district on a single day,” said Dr K S Shinu, DMO, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, if the projected spike happens, 11 more CFLTCs will be opened by the district administration with 1,380 beds. Earlier the spike was projected to take the daily tally to around 600. However, the daily tally continues to be around 300. Since the incubation period has not passed, the health department is still alert for a possible spike.

As many as 222 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Monday along with 198 recoveries. The district has as many as 3,233 active cases. One Covid death was confirmed on the day. Suma Thampi, 72, from Pappanamcode is the deceased.

As many as 1,476 people were newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 26,014 people are now under Covid observation with 110 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 161 were through local transmission among which five are health workers.

