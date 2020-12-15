STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram

Reasons for unexpected deaths

The death of a Covid-19 positive person is mostly caused by heart attack, stroke or neurological issues triggered by the coronavirus infection, health experts say.

Coronavirus Death

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a Covid-19 positive person is mostly caused by heart attack, stroke or neurological issues triggered by the coronavirus infection, health experts say. Getting medical care during the golden hours (the initial hours after the onset of cardiac arrest, stroke etc.) is the key to saving lives.

The deputy superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital, Dr Santhosh Kumar S S, said that unexpected deaths are often caused by myocardial infarction (heart attack) as patients remain unaware of the condition.“There are angioplasty centres everywhere but the patient has to reach there during the golden hours to get back their lives. It’s a challenge because patients are unaware of what is happening to them. The decision to take an ECG is very crucial when the patient arrives at the hospital,” Dr Santhosh said.

KGMOA (Kerala Government Medical Officers Association) president Dr Joseph Chacko said that silent hypoxia (low oxygen level) is one of the reasons causing death in Covid patients without comorbidities. “Brought dead cases are happening because the oxygen saturation drops and the patients might be unaware. The situation worsens suddenly and the patient collapses. People should keep track of their post-Covid symptoms and there needs to be follow-ups. Also, testing should be done to screen clots in their bodies and they should take medication if required,” he said.

