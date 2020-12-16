Adoor Gopalakrishnan extends support to agitating farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Tuesday extended his support to the agitating farmers on Delhi border and criticised the Central government for worsening the situation. “Why is the government forcibly implementing a law which is not required by the people?” asked Gopalakrishnan at a protest meeting held at Martyr’s column in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the protests against the new farm laws were a matter of life and death for the farmers. He also hit out against those who labelled the protesting farmers as anti-nationals. “Farmers serve the nation the most. It would harm democracy if the Central government does not address their demands,” he said. Various organisations had held protest marches in the state to express solidarity with the farmers in the past few days.