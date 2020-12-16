STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP upbeat in Corp even as sceptics hint at poor show

Among all local bodies in the state, it is the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation that the BJP is most upbeat about.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Among all local bodies in the state, it is the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation that the BJP is most upbeat about. The party leadership’s open claim that it would win over 60 seats in the 100-member Corporation Council, speaks volumes of its confidence this time around.However, issues raised by the BJP at the eleventh hour are seen by many as ‘anticipatory bail’ in case of a surprise electoral upset. The issues raised by BJP include charges of rival parties attempting consolidation of minority votes against the saffron party in at least 21 wards and allegations of massive irregularities in special postal ballots.  A few party insiders even expressed doubts about the party not being able to better its previous tally of 35 seats.

But BJP district president V V Rajesh chose to disagree with such skeptics.  Rajesh, who is also a candidate from Poojappura ward, told TNIE that the party’s slogan that it would turn Thiruvananthapuram into a world-class city by 2025 using Central assistance has gone down well with the voters. Besides, the political climate is also in favour of the BJP, he said.

“The party’s development document clearly lays out how Thiruvananthapuram city can prosper with generous assistance from the Narendra Modi government. This has found favour with urban voters who want to see a total transformation of the city,” Rajesh said.

Besides, the people in Thiruvananthapuram, see the BJP-led NDA and not the UDF as the real Opposition. The reason being its strong position in the City Corporation and the numerous fierce agitations the party has staged in the state capital in connection with the gold smuggling case, Rajesh said“We are also poised to reap the maximum from  people’s anger towards the LDF dispensation. But that is only a secondary aspect. Our major poll plank has been development and it has already been accepted by the people,” Rajesh said. The party also hopes that the commendable work done by its councillors in their respective wards would also work in its favour.

