STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress hopes to better its outing in Thiruvananthapuram Corp

Against 71.9 % polling in 2015, the capital city registered only 69.72% in the local body polls this time.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only hours left for counting, the UDF camp is upbeat about improving its position across the state in the three-tier local body polls, but it does not have high hopes on wresting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.Despite the plethora of corruption charges and the sensational gold smuggling case against the LDF Government, the poor candidature by the Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership in at least two dozen wards among the 100 divisions is going to prove crucial for them. This is happening at a time when the prevalent political atmosphere is in favour of the UDF.

Against 71.9 % polling in 2015, the capital city registered only 69.72% in the local body polls this time. The Congress leadership feels that this is a decent polling percentage amid the pandemic. If the CPM and the BJP had started their homework towards the local body polls much in advance, Congress lagged way behind citing Covid-19. But the major allegation against the Opposition is that if the remaining two parties can gear up their party machineries during the pandemic, the Congress too could have taken a cue from them. UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that the UDF lagged behind in planning towards the local body elections.

For the first time, the KPCC leadership gave the nod to the Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership to choose the candidate list which went awry to a certain extent. If the polling outcome goes against the Opposition, senior Congress leaders are expected to take cudgels against the factional group managers, KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi and V S Sivakumar, MLA, for fielding weak candidates.

In at least two dozen wards, the fight is directly between the LDF and the BJP. However, Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal exuded confidence of winning 40 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. “I am confident that UDF will win 40 seats where we have put up a formidable fight against the LDF and the BJP as compared to the 2015 results which saw us being pushed to a mere 21 wards,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Local body polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp