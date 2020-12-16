STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District sees surge in Covid cases after two weeks

 As many as 430 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday along with 290 recoveries.

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 430 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday along with 290 recoveries. The cases in the district went above 300 after almost two weeks. The district has as many as 3,365 active cases.Seven Covid deaths were confirmed on the day. Chellayyan (84) from Vellanad, Sathyan (58) from Andoorkonam, Hashim (78) from Kappil, Gopalan (72) from Chittatumukku, Muhammad Raja (61) from Madavoor, Shareefa Beevi (76) from Pappanamcode and Sreekumari (56) from Marayamuttom are the deceased.

As many as 1,387 people were newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,814 people are now under Covid observation with 115 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 306 were through local transmission among which three were health workers.

COVID TRACKER 

Total cases     76,827
Total recoveries     73,000
Total deaths     602
Active cases     3,365
New cases     430
Recoveries     290
Deaths     7

419 test positive, 863 recover in Kollam
Kollam: As many as 419 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 863 people recovered from the disease on the day taking the total number of recoveries to 50,193. While, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 52,984. Of the new cases, 413 contracted the virus through local spread.

