STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Left confident of retaining power in Corp, dist panchayat

The UDF has made gains in certain pockets and hence could come second.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  On the eve of counting of votes polled in the local body elections, the Left leadership in the state capital is fully confident of retaining power in the city corporation, district panchayat and four municipalities. Though there was some initial apprehension about the corporation, the LDF assesses that it would win anything between 45 and 55 seats, which may even go up to 60. 
The Left leadership is of the view that the BJP won’t be able to repeat its previous performance. 

The UDF has made gains in certain pockets and hence could come second. This time around, there was no major cross voting from the UDF to the BJP, they said. “Unlike last time, the UDF votes haven’t gone to the saffron party. In the capital city, the Congress has a considerable vote share. Last time, there was vote trade between the Congress and the BJP. That’s how the BJP increased its seats and vote share. That’s evident from the vote percentage in 2015. In many wards the BJP won, the Congress votes went down considerably,” pointed out a senior CPM leader. 

The CPI, which contested 17 seats in the city corporation, calculates that its tally will not fall below nine seats.“In many places, other than coastal areas, direct fights were witnessed between the Left and the BJP. However, in the last lap of campaigning, the UDF was active in many wards. The LDF could win about 60 seats,” said a CPI leader. 

Going by the current assessment, the Left front is expected to make major gains in block panchayats and grama panchayats. The increased polling percentage has added to the front’s  confidence. The Left has already identified a couple of names for the Mayor’s post should it retain power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Left Local body polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp