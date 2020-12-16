STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, you can grab a book at this roadside micro-library

If you pass through the Kavilkadavu road, Valiyasala, chances are that you might come across a small colourful box on the left side of the road.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Team behind Aksharapura

Team behind Aksharapura.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  If you pass through the Kavilkadavu road, Valiyasala, chances are that you might come across a small colourful box on the left side of the road. Called ‘Aksharapura’, anyone can select a book, read it and return it to the shelf. The book should be returned in 14 days and can be re-issued.Mooted by a group of youngsters — Vishnu S S, Aneesh S C, Gokul S and Vishnu G Nair called ‘Valiyasala Brothers’— the innovative library has been set up with the aim of inculcating reading habit in the public. Inspired by the concept of the ‘Little Free Library’ in places like Bengaluru and Mizoram, the micro-library which was installed a few days ago has already begun to attract readers and requires no membership.

“We were familiar with the concept of roadside libraries in other places and realised that we had very few such libraries. Last November, we planned to install a micro-library in our locality but it was delayed due to the lockdown. Since the micro-library had to be installed in a public place, we had to get the approval of the authorities concerned. As a result, it was delayed further,” said Gokul. 

However, with the support of the officials of Thampanoor police station who were inspired by the concept, the micro-library was finally installed at Valiyasala.The micro-library can accommodate 50 books at a time which will be replaced with newer books every week. A seating area has been arranged near the micro-library which can be accessed from 6am to 8pm. 

A register has been kept wherein bibliophiles can enter their names and contact details before borrowing books. The micro-library is managed and monitored by a team of five members from the Valiyasala Brothers Club.“Such libraries will also help in developing the sense of community among like-minded people who are fond of reading.

A majority of the readers are women from the locality, who do not get time to visit a public library,” said Vishnu, club secretary. Implemented on a pilot basis, the club members plan to bring more such micro-libraries to nearby localities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp