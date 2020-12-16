Now, you can grab a book at this roadside micro-library

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you pass through the Kavilkadavu road, Valiyasala, chances are that you might come across a small colourful box on the left side of the road. Called ‘Aksharapura’, anyone can select a book, read it and return it to the shelf. The book should be returned in 14 days and can be re-issued.Mooted by a group of youngsters — Vishnu S S, Aneesh S C, Gokul S and Vishnu G Nair called ‘Valiyasala Brothers’— the innovative library has been set up with the aim of inculcating reading habit in the public. Inspired by the concept of the ‘Little Free Library’ in places like Bengaluru and Mizoram, the micro-library which was installed a few days ago has already begun to attract readers and requires no membership.

“We were familiar with the concept of roadside libraries in other places and realised that we had very few such libraries. Last November, we planned to install a micro-library in our locality but it was delayed due to the lockdown. Since the micro-library had to be installed in a public place, we had to get the approval of the authorities concerned. As a result, it was delayed further,” said Gokul.

However, with the support of the officials of Thampanoor police station who were inspired by the concept, the micro-library was finally installed at Valiyasala.The micro-library can accommodate 50 books at a time which will be replaced with newer books every week. A seating area has been arranged near the micro-library which can be accessed from 6am to 8pm.

A register has been kept wherein bibliophiles can enter their names and contact details before borrowing books. The micro-library is managed and monitored by a team of five members from the Valiyasala Brothers Club.“Such libraries will also help in developing the sense of community among like-minded people who are fond of reading.

A majority of the readers are women from the locality, who do not get time to visit a public library,” said Vishnu, club secretary. Implemented on a pilot basis, the club members plan to bring more such micro-libraries to nearby localities.