Local body elections: Hot and happening outside the counting station

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the votes from 100 divisions in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation were counted at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya School in Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar, the tug of war between LDF and BJP tightened.

Their supporters were euphoric when they realised that they were making strides in the corporation elections, while UDF’s representation was almost negligible. Celebrations by LDF supporters were gathering momentum outside the college gate, where a large number of followers thronged with red flags and banners.

The counting update being displayed on big screens for the media was moving at a snail’s pace, which prompted many reporters to access the State Election Commission’s website directly on their smartphones.

Just 15 minutes after the postal votes were counted, the trend proved to be in favour of the LDF. Beemapally East division was the first result to be announced. In a majority of the divisions, UDF was pushed to the third position.

The only solace for UDF came when the screen showed Shankhumukham and Beemapally electing its candidates. The areas have always been considered a strong fort of the Congress. Initially, there were a handful of UDF supporters present at the counting centres who eventually disappeared from the scene.

At one point, the media, police and the polling officials stationed there were doubtful of UDF reaching even double digits. Sasthamangalam Gopan alias Suresh Kumar, who came second in Sasthamangalam after BJP candidate Madhusoodanan Nair, was keen on projecting the poll debacle of top CPM leaders. When probed about what happened to UDF in the corporation, he replied with a wry smile.

By 10 am, CPI’s Rakhi Ravikumar, the current deputy mayor, arrived at the media station with a broad smile. She expressed her extreme happiness in having won her sitting seat in Vazhuthacaud by 364 votes.

“LDF will emerge as the single largest party in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, as the trend shows,” Rakhi said. Her assessment was on point. In just three hours, LDF was way ahead of BJP and UDF was almost invisible. M R Gopan, sitting Nemom councillor of the BJP, maintained that even though they lost a few sitting seats, they managed to wrest seats from LDF and UDF.