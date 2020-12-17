STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lost the game, but won many hearts

Though V Sivakumar of BJP emerged victorious with 1,623 votes on Wednesday, the residents’ another favourite candidate M Rajappan Nair secured 1,600 votes giving Sivakumar a scare.

M Rajappan Nair

M Rajappan Nair

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kalady division in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation gained attention during the election campaign as four independent candidates out of the total eight who contested there were under the name Rajappan Nair. Though V Sivakumar of BJP emerged victorious with 1,623 votes on Wednesday, the residents' another favourite candidate M Rajappan Nair secured 1,600 votes giving Sivakumar a scare. However, Rajappan was denied victory as the other three eponymous independent candidates garnered 41 votes in total.

S Rajappan Nair gained 21 votes, Rajappan Nair won 11 votes, and G Rajappan Nair got nine votes. Rajappan had alleged that the major political parties fielded the namesake candidates as they were scared of his popularity. “It is unfortunate to lose by such a small margin. However, I feel proud that I came second without support from any political front. Some voters would have got confused seeing the other three similar names on the voting machine,” sighs Rajappan. The UDF candidate who came third won just 1,262 votes.

 He added that he’s not disappointed that he lost. Rajappan had some definite initiatives to implement in Kalady had he emerged victorious. “I’ve been working closely with the area’s residents for the past 35 years and I wish to continue doing that. Though I was denied a victory, it won’t affect my morale. I’ll always be there to serve the people,” said Rajappan.

He believes that the new councillor won’t do any good for the ward. “I will continue to work independently. Though I received good support from the people, I haven’t considered contesting in the next local body elections yet,” he says.

The residents were also disappointed as Rajappan Nair lost the election. “Many voters, especially women, didn’t come to vote due to Covid-19 scare. Else, he would have easily won with a good majority and the namesake candidates wouldn’t have posed a threat. Kalady needed a councillor who knows its people and their problems,” said a resident.

