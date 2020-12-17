Through Buddha’s life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gautama Buddha enlightened and guided many throughout his life. Sri Sathya Sai Arts & Science College in Saigramam, Thonnakkal, is narrating Buddha’s life and teaching through a series of wall paintings on its campus. The concept was initiated by K N Anandakumar, Saigramam founder and executive director. Mural artist Prince Thonnakkal has been entrusted with its execution.

The paintings are created by a 12-member team led by Prince, his wife Sangeetha, and his students Vinod, Renjith, Kannan, Beena Joy, Smitha, Indulekha, Manju, Amritha, Shakeela, and Chandini.

The paintings have a width of around 1,000 sq feet and depict 15 segments of Buddha’s life starting with his birth to education, life, marriage, sanyasa, and principles, to name a few. These are drawn in a way that it is easy for a child to interpret and navigate through.

The work on the paintings began on October 1 and is expected to complete soon. The paintings are being done using acrylic colour and emulsion. The officials of Saigramam hope to showcase the wall paintings to the world by January 2021.