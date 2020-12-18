STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chirayinkeezhu family found hanging at home

Four members of a family, including two children, were found hanging at their home in Mudapuram near Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday night.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four members of a family, including two children, were found hanging at their home in Mudapuram near Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday night. The police said preliminary investigation pointed to a case of suicide with a note recovered from the house. Subin, 50, his wife Deepa, 41, son Akhil, 18, and daughter Haripriya, 13, were found hanging in their home around 7pm. One of their neighbours spotted Akhil hanging in the hall and informed the police.

The Chirayinkeezhu police said Subin had financial difficulties and that might have prompted the family to take the extreme step. In the suicide note, it was written that the family owed huge debts and hence they were taking their lives. Subin had worked in a Gulf country. On return, he leased a lodge at Kazhakuttom and rented it out to customers. However, the Covid outbreak impacted his business.

He abandoned the venture to start a vegetable shop near Chirayinkeezhu, the police said. Subin was found hanging in the terrace, while the daughter and wife were found in their respective bedrooms, the police said. The family had also planned to kill their pet dog and fed it poison as they did not want to see it suffer in their absence.

That was mentioned in the suicide note, the police said. The cops managed to rescue the animal which was lying unconscious. The canine is currently under treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Comments

