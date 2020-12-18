STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress searching for answers amid criticism over corp debacle

Ward committees’ candidate picks ditched to make way for seat-sharing by two groups

Published: 18th December 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By  Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Right from the time the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) announced  the candidates for the 100 wards in the corporation, complaints and allegations have been raised against DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and the two respective group managers – KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi of the ‘A’ group and V S Sivakumar MLA of the ‘I’ group.

Though Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the poll debacle in Thiruvananthapuram corporation will be specially looked into, it is unlikely that action will be initiated against the district top brass as he would not perhaps prefer to ruffle the feathers of his group loyalists. The respective ward committees had recommended the names of the candidates in 75–80 wards that saw only a single name forwarded. In the remaining wards, the DCC leadership held talks with senior leaders like Adoor Prakash, MP, and KPCC vice-president K Sivadasan Nair who had been entrusted with the task of overseeing candidate selection.

But the major allegation against the DCC leadership is that the two factions in the Congress resorted to a seat-sharing mechanism which affected the party’s prospects, with the winnability factor thrown to the wind. In several wards, the DCC leadership was unable to zero in on the best candidate as their scouting was initiated at the eleventh hour.

P K Venugopal, UDF’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee chairman, too was in the candidate selection committee. But he could not play an active role in that capacity because of ill-health. He said he never expected a rout in the corporation.“Besides balancing groups, a second candidate’s name hadn’t come up in at least 20 wards. Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony’s presence was grossly missed along with that of Shashi Tharoor, MP, which has been contributing factors. Above all, compared to the BJP, the Congress’ election fund has been minuscule,” Venugopal said.

Social media is agog with demands that Tharoor be given party responsibilities. The coastal areas have always been a stronghold of the Congress and the UDF. But this time, Poonthura, Beemapally East, Manikyavilakam, Puthanpally, Valiyathura, Vallakadavu and Vettucaud went in favour of the Left. On the day of polling, the LDF candidate in Manikyavilakam, S M Basheer, who had been with the UDF for almost two decades, had told TNIE that coastal voters would ditch the UDF this time. His words have come true.

“There has been bitter dissent in several coastal wards against the local MLA, Sivakumar, and Thampanoor Ravi over candidate selection, which was biased. I was denied a seat which led me to contest as a candidate of INL (Indian National League) under the LDF,” said Basheer, who won by 264 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Congress Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp