Congress searching for answers amid criticism over corp debacle

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Right from the time the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) announced the candidates for the 100 wards in the corporation, complaints and allegations have been raised against DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and the two respective group managers – KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi of the ‘A’ group and V S Sivakumar MLA of the ‘I’ group.

Though Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the poll debacle in Thiruvananthapuram corporation will be specially looked into, it is unlikely that action will be initiated against the district top brass as he would not perhaps prefer to ruffle the feathers of his group loyalists. The respective ward committees had recommended the names of the candidates in 75–80 wards that saw only a single name forwarded. In the remaining wards, the DCC leadership held talks with senior leaders like Adoor Prakash, MP, and KPCC vice-president K Sivadasan Nair who had been entrusted with the task of overseeing candidate selection.

But the major allegation against the DCC leadership is that the two factions in the Congress resorted to a seat-sharing mechanism which affected the party’s prospects, with the winnability factor thrown to the wind. In several wards, the DCC leadership was unable to zero in on the best candidate as their scouting was initiated at the eleventh hour.

P K Venugopal, UDF’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee chairman, too was in the candidate selection committee. But he could not play an active role in that capacity because of ill-health. He said he never expected a rout in the corporation.“Besides balancing groups, a second candidate’s name hadn’t come up in at least 20 wards. Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony’s presence was grossly missed along with that of Shashi Tharoor, MP, which has been contributing factors. Above all, compared to the BJP, the Congress’ election fund has been minuscule,” Venugopal said.

Social media is agog with demands that Tharoor be given party responsibilities. The coastal areas have always been a stronghold of the Congress and the UDF. But this time, Poonthura, Beemapally East, Manikyavilakam, Puthanpally, Valiyathura, Vallakadavu and Vettucaud went in favour of the Left. On the day of polling, the LDF candidate in Manikyavilakam, S M Basheer, who had been with the UDF for almost two decades, had told TNIE that coastal voters would ditch the UDF this time. His words have come true.

“There has been bitter dissent in several coastal wards against the local MLA, Sivakumar, and Thampanoor Ravi over candidate selection, which was biased. I was denied a seat which led me to contest as a candidate of INL (Indian National League) under the LDF,” said Basheer, who won by 264 votes.